SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $105,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.