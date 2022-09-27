SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,940. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.