SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $421,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. 45,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.18 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

