SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.17% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6,576.4% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 80,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 79,901 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,264. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

