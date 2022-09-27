TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,352,043 shares.The stock last traded at $42.76 and had previously closed at $42.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

