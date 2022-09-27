TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 208,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.89.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
