TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 208,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.89.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

