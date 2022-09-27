TD Securities Begins Coverage on LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LifeSpeak Stock Up 5.1 %

LSPKF opened at 1.85 on Friday. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of 0.61 and a 12-month high of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.63.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

