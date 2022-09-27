Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TETE remained flat at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

