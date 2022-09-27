TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TCCPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,699. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

