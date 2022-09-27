TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TCCPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,699. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.
About TechnoPro
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.