Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 553,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

