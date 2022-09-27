Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 920,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,093,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

