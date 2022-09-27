Tenret Co LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tenret Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 116,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.86 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

