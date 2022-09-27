Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,527. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

