Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 66.5% in September

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 180,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Terumo has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

