Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 997,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

