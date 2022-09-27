TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 42,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,467,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

