TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 42,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,467,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on TGTX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
