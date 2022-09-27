The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

