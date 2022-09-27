The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Fruth Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.76.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,844 shares of company stock valued at $143,340,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

