The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

SJM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

