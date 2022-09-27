The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $40.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $132,216,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.