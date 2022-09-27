The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.3 %

MOS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,053. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

