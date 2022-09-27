The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $206.73. 57,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $206.40 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.