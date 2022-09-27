Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.56.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE THO opened at $68.88 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

