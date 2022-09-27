Throne Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $468,879.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Throne’s official website is www.thr.one.

Throne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

