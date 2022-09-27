Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,679,536 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

