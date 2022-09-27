Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TF traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$9.93. The stock has a market cap of C$639.28 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Timbercreek Financial

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TF shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.23 price target (down previously from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.