tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

tinyBuild Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:TBLD traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110 ($1.33). 6,712,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,049. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.14. The company has a market cap of £224.23 million and a PE ratio of 2,750.00.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

