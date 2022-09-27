Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 3.1 %
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 6,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.