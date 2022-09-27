Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 6,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $341,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.