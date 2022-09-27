Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Tosoh Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

About Tosoh

(Get Rating)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

