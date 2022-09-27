Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
Tosoh Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.
About Tosoh
Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.