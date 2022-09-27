Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Down 1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
Town and Country Financial Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $98.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.
Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Town and Country Financial Company Profile
Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
