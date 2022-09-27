TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $39.83

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.83, but opened at $41.62. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,453. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

