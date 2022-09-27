TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $39.83

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.83, but opened at $41.62. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,453. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.