Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Boot Barn worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 3,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.49. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.