Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 258,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 58,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

