Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. 50,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.81 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

