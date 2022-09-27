Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

