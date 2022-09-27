Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,377. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $984.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.