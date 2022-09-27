Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

SF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,532. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

