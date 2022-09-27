Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.16 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.