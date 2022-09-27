Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,421 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Forward Air by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

