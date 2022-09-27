Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 8,136 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Kforce worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,776. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

