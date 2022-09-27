Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCN. Raymond James raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

