Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritium DCFC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

DCFC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

