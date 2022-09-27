Truist Financial Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LCI Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

