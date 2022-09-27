Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7219 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

