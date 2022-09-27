TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 213.3% in September

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ TSRI remained flat at $7.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091. TSR has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,344.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

