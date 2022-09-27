Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $192.20

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 193.60 ($2.34), with a volume of 1195289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tyman to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Tyman Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.44. The company has a market capitalization of £380.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.23.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

About Tyman

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

