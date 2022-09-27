Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 67,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,009,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Tyme Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tyme Technologies

About Tyme Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

