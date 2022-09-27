Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 67,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,009,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Tyme Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Tyme Technologies
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.
