UBS Group Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Wayfair Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

