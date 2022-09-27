UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.60

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 30020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in UGI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

