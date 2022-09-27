Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Price Performance

UMICY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 461,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,045. Umicore has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

About Umicore

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.